The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

It was moved by the Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan.

The bill is aimed at excluding private transactions from the scope of National Accountability. Under the amendments, the pecuniary jurisdiction of the NAB has been fixed to take only action against mega scandals. Further, it has been proposed that supplementary references can only be filed with the permission of the court to expedite the proceedings of the court within one year.

As per the bill, the investigation officers shall not harass any person at the time of investigation or inquiry and they will confine their question relevant to the investigation or inquiry or for extracting evidence.

Under the bill, the accused must be informed whether he has been summoned in the capacity of accused or witness and information be given to him to enable him to give his evidence. Section 25 is related to protect the interest of the Government that in case persons entering into plea bargain fail to make payment, pursuant to the payment approved by the court, the plea bargain agreement will become infructuous.

Jamaat-i-Islami MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali lambasted the government over the passage the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

He said that the legislation is made the country not for the PML-N and PPP and save them.

He further said that there was no reason to keep the NAB intact after the adoption of the bill.

He asked NA Speaker Raja Ashraf how he would face Allah when he allowed such legislation.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the Publication of Laws of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2022.

Moreover, the National Assembly was also informed that measures are being taken by the government to tackle the issue of price hike.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Ishaq Khan told the house whilst responding to a calling attention notice that the rupee has witnessed appreciation over the last two days. He said fifteen percent raise has been given to the employees in the budget whilst low income groups are also being provided assistance through Benazir Income Support Program. He said the PTI government destroyed the economy in its four year tenure but we are committed to again put it on the path of development.

Alluding to the devastation caused by floods in the country, the Parliamentary Secretary said the government has announced compensation for the affected families.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and others, Parliamentary Secretary for Power Rana Iradat said the present government has reduced the circular debt which was doubled by the PTI government in its four year tenure.

Taking the floor, Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said it is our responsibility to protect the supremacy of the parliament which is enshrined in the constitution.

He regretted that certain foreign funded elements compromise the supremacy of the parliament and violate the constitution.

He stressed for making the house’s committees more effective.

The house has been adjourned to meet again on the tenth of this month.