Govt plans to arrest PTI central leaders and close aides of Imran Khan

The alliance government has reportedly decided to take action against the central leaders and close aides of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan throughout the country.

The report further said that the actions will be carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other authorities concerned under the 12-point charge sheet of the election commission against Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday (August 2, 2022) announced the verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false.

The verdict also declared that funding from the United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts also came to light and termed it as a “violation of the Constitution”

The commission also remarked that as per the State Bank of Pakistan records, 13 accounts were being run by senior PTI leaders.

The commission has said that PTI has only verified eight accounts out of 13 announcing the funding prohibited.

The report added that PTI central and provincial leaders are likely to face arrests and other legal actions in the coming days. The PTI leaders included Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon, Samar Ali Khan, Seema Zia and others.

Sources said that the authorities decided to include four employees of the PTI central secretary and six members of the political party’s central finance board.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Chief, Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman said that action should immediately be taken in accordance with the law following the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the PTI prohibited funding case.

Addressing a news conference alongside other PDM leaders in Islamabad, he said prohibited funding of PTI has been proved and this is a charge sheet against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PTI chief not only violated the constitution but also his oath and he is no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’.

He said necessary action should immediately be taken against the PTI chief and other party leaders, who were involved in concealing accounts from Election Commission.