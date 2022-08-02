Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah Ismail
Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah Ismail

Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah Ismail

Articles
Advertisement
Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah Ismail
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its president, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers also attended the meeting, it added.

The delegation members shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax.

Also Read

LHC stops collection of fixed sales tax from lawyers
LHC stops collection of fixed sales tax from lawyers

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the collection of Rs...

Advertisement

The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector in the economic development of the country. The members urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest.

The minister acknowledged, on behalf of the govt, the contribution of this sector for the economic development of the country and assured the delegation that their comprehensions would be addressed.

Earlier, President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the govt about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country.

The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and for addressing their concerns positively, the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Miftah Ismail has assured her of resolving the issues of the traders.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Court returns case against Nawaz Sharif for allotting plots to Mir Shakil
Court returns case against Nawaz Sharif for allotting plots to Mir Shakil
Gen Pervez Musharraf paid rich tributes for his services
Gen Pervez Musharraf paid rich tributes for his services
Accountability court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Usman Buzdar
Accountability court grants interim pre-arrest bail to Usman Buzdar
Shehbaz condoles with Erdogan over loss of lives in quake
Shehbaz condoles with Erdogan over loss of lives in quake
Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail
Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail
CJP asked to take suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections  
CJP asked to take suo motu notice over delay in Punjab, KP elections  
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story