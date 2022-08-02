Govt reviewing tax related issues: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its president, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers also attended the meeting, it added.

The delegation members shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax.

The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector in the economic development of the country. The members urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest.

The minister acknowledged, on behalf of the govt, the contribution of this sector for the economic development of the country and assured the delegation that their comprehensions would be addressed.

Earlier, President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the govt about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country.

The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and for addressing their concerns positively, the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Miftah Ismail has assured her of resolving the issues of the traders.