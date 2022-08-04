Govt withdraws fixed tax on traders’ electricity bills for one year

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to withdraw the fixed tax scheme for traders for one year, Bol news channel reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Power Division Minister Khurram Dastagir announced that on insistence of the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership, specially Vice President Maryam Nawaz, they were removing the fixed tax on electricity bills for one year. He said traders had also been demanding the same.

“There will be no fixed tax in the current financial year’s electricity bills as the tax is deferred for one year,” Miftah Ismail said.

چلو جی ایک اور منی بجٹ آنے والا ہے pic.twitter.com/TftfjQDMjo Advertisement — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) August 4, 2022

On the other hand, the Finance Division on Thursday said that there was no authenticity in such news and no decision had so far been taken by the govt.

However, talks were held with traders and business community on taxes on electricity Bills, said a press release issued here by Finance Division.

جب سہ پہر ہم نے خبر چلائی کہ تاجروں پر عائد فکس ٹیکس اسکیم واپس لی جائیگی تو وزارت خزانہ سے 6:46 پر وضاحت آئی کہ ایسا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا گیا لیکن پھر تقریباً 8:45 پر خبر آئی کہ یہ فیصلہ ہوچکا ہے باقی اس حکومت کے وزیر خزانہ کی Competency کا آپ خود اندازہ لگا لیں pic.twitter.com/ZGJwhbOX1e Advertisement — Umar Hayat (@UmarHayat0010) August 4, 2022

On August 2, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He had said this while talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its president, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had stated.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers had also attended the meeting, it had added.

The delegation members had shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax.

The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector in the economic development of the country. The members had urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest.