Grenade explosion kills 2 policemen in Garden area

KARACHI: In a mysterious explosion inside the police headquarters in the city’s Garden area a policeman was martyred and two officers were seriously injured, reported BOL News on Wednesday.
The police officials have confirmed the news adding that the explosion was seemingly caused by a hand grenade in the armory.
Further investigations are underway.
Story is developing………….
