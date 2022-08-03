Advertisement
  Grenade explosion kills 2 policemen in Garden area
Grenade explosion kills 2 policemen in Garden area

Articles
KARACHI: In a mysterious explosion inside the police headquarters in the city’s Garden area a policeman was martyred and two officers were seriously injured, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

The police officials have confirmed the news adding that the explosion was seemingly caused by a hand grenade in the armory.

Further investigations are underway.

 

Story is developing………….

