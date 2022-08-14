Guard changing ceremony held at mausoleums of Quaid and Iqbal

KARACHI: Grand ceremonies of the changing of the guards were held at the mausoleums of the founders of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, and the poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore, BOL News reported on Sunday.

Guard changing ceremony at the Quaid’s mausoleum

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day on August 14, a grand ceremony of changing of the guards was held at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA) Commodore Muhammad Khalid was the chief guest.

On this occasion, the gentlemen of the Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA) took over the responsibilities of the honor guards.

Advertisement

Honor Guard included cadets and sailors from PNA. On the occasion of the presence of the troops at Mazar-e-Quaid, Lieutenant Commander Syed Muhammad Dawood performed the duties of parade commander on the occasion. For the first time in the country’s history, female cadets also took over the responsibilities of the honor guards.

The Chief Guest, Commodore Muhammad Khalid, laid a wreath at the Quaid’s Mazar, recited Fatiha, and inspected the honor guards.

Guard changing ceremony at the Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, a guard-changing ceremony was also held at Mazar-e-Iqbal. Major General Shahbaz Khan was the Chief Guest at the Changing of the Guards ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal.

A contingent of the Pakistan Army from the Punjab Rangers took over the duties of the honor guards.

Advertisement

The chief guest, Major General Shahbaz Khan, placed flowers at Mazar-e-Iqbal, recited Fatiha, and also recorded his comments in the guest book.