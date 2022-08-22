Haleem Adil granted bail in land grabbing case

An anti-encroachment court granted bail to Haleem Adil Sheikh

Bail was granted against a bond of Rs 100,000

The court fixed the hearing for the indictment of the accused for September 8

Advertisement

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment court on Monday granted bail to the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a land grabbing case, reported BOL News.

As per details, Haleem Adil was granted bail against a bond of Rs 100,000 while the court fixed the hearing for the indictment of the accused for September 8.

Earlier, the PTI leader was taken into custody after the court rejected his plea for an extension in bail in the land grabbing case.

Advertisement

As per sources, the PTI leader appeared before the court for the extension in bail against the case of land grabbing but the court after hearing the arguments cancelled his bail.

As soon as the verdict was announced, a team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) reached the premises.

Earlier, on July 27, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil at Jamshoro Toll Plaza. Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon was present at the time of the arrest.

Also Read