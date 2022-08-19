Harvard University students meet COAS at GHQ in Rawalpindi

A group of students from Harvard University USA met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to the ISPR, during interactive session, COAS talked about current regional issues and Pakistan Army’s efforts to promote peace and stability.

The students thanked COAS for providing the opportunity. These students will also be visiting various areas of Pakistan as part of their visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa may visit the USA soon and various options for the visit expected to take place in late August or early September are being contemplated.

Diplomatic sources said that the United States and Pakistani officials discussed the expected visit and reviewed the different options.

However, the visit has not yet been officially confirmed and a date will soon be finalised.

Neither side has announced the agenda of the talks Gen Bajwa is likely to hold in Washington.

But diplomatic circles and think-tank experts said that both sides have been trying to arrange such a visit for more than a year now. They also refer to various recent events and statements that might be discussed if and when Gen Bajwa visits Washington.