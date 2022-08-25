Heavy rains likely to cause flooding across country

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued an alert for flooding across the country

ISLAMABAD: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued an alert for flooding across the country in case of more heavy rains.

The FFD has said that heavy rains may hit different regions across the country from today to stay till August 28.

According to the division, the rains will cause more destruction in the areas and warned that a high level of flood has been witnessed on River Indus and River Kabul along with high water levels at Taunsa, Sukkur, Gaddu, Nowshera, Kotri, and Kala Bagh dam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different regions of Pakistan claiming hundreds of lives with several injured.

As per details, the recent floods in Balochistan have taken the death toll to over 200 with massive destruction of houses and residential areas along with the roads.

On the other hand, the floods in Sindh have claimed over 30 deaths and left many injured.

The Meteorological Department has predicted another system is gripping the state to stay till August 28. Under the fresh system, more heavy falls along with thunderstorms are expected across the country.

