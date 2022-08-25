Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heavy rains likely to cause flooding across country

Heavy rains likely to cause flooding across country

Articles
Advertisement
Heavy rains likely to cause flooding across country

Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Advertisement
  • The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued an alert for flooding across the country
  • The rains will cause more destruction in the areas and warned that a high level of flood has been witnessed on River Indus and River Kabul
  • The recent monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different regions of Pakistan claiming hundreds of lives
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued an alert for flooding across the country in case of more heavy rains.

The FFD has said that heavy rains may hit different regions across the country from today to stay till August 28.

According to the division, the rains will cause more destruction in the areas and warned that a high level of flood has been witnessed on River Indus and River Kabul along with high water levels at Taunsa, Sukkur, Gaddu, Nowshera, Kotri, and Kala Bagh dam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different regions of Pakistan claiming hundreds of lives with several injured.

As per details, the recent floods in Balochistan have taken the death toll to over 200 with massive destruction of houses and residential areas along with the roads.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the floods in Sindh have claimed over 30 deaths and left many injured.

The Meteorological Department has predicted another system is gripping the state to stay till August 28. Under the fresh system, more heavy falls along with thunderstorms are expected across the country.

Also Read

Monsoon rains to continue in Sindh and Balochistan
Monsoon rains to continue in Sindh and Balochistan

By afternoon, rain system's center will enter central Sindh to spell more...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story