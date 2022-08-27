High flood was witnessed on the Indus River at Attock Khairabad

Peshawar-The Rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are witnessing high-level flooding in different areas following the heavy downpours.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood situation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rivers on Saturday. According to the detail, the high-level flood at Kabul River in Nowshera and water flow at Nowshera is 286,537 cusecs.

The high-level flood in Kabul River at Warsak point and water flow at Warsak is 133,874 cusecs.

Similarly, high-level flood in Panjkora River at Dir point and water flow at Dir is 50,633 cusecs. The high-level flood in Swat Khwazakhela and water flow at Khwazakhela is 8,385 cusecs.

PDMA report said a high-level flood at Chakdara in Swat River and water flow at Chakdara is 75,786 cusecs. The high-level flood near Munda Headworks in Swat River and water flow at Munda Headworks 94,144 cusecs.

The high-level flood at Charsadda Road Khayali in Swat River and water flow at Khayali point is 91,350 cusecs. The high-level flood at Charsadda Adozai in Kabul River and water flow at Adozai is 81,000 cusecs.

As per PDMA, the high-level flood at Charsadda in Jindi River and water flow is 41,541 541 cusec.

While the high flood was witnessed on the Indus River at Attock Khairabad and the water flow is 599,100 cusec.

