Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
High level flooding in KP River: PDMA

High level flooding in KP River: PDMA

Articles
Advertisement
High level flooding in KP River: PDMA

High level flooding in KP rivers

Advertisement
  • High flood was witnessed on the Indus River at Attock Khairabad
  • Water flow of Kabul River at Nowshera is 286,537 cusecs
  • High-level flood in Kabul River at Warsak point
Advertisement

 

Peshawar-The Rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are witnessing high-level flooding in different areas following the heavy downpours.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood situation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rivers on Saturday. According to the detail, the high-level flood at Kabul River in Nowshera and water flow at Nowshera is 286,537 cusecs.

The high-level flood in Kabul River at Warsak point and water flow at Warsak is 133,874 cusecs.

Similarly, high-level flood in Panjkora River at Dir point and water flow at Dir is 50,633 cusecs. The high-level flood in Swat Khwazakhela and water flow at Khwazakhela is 8,385 cusecs.

PDMA report said a high-level flood at Chakdara in Swat River and water flow at Chakdara is 75,786 cusecs. The high-level flood near Munda Headworks in Swat River and water flow at Munda Headworks 94,144 cusecs.

Advertisement

The high-level flood at Charsadda Road Khayali in Swat River and water flow at  Khayali point is 91,350  cusecs. The high-level flood at Charsadda Adozai in Kabul River and water flow at Adozai is 81,000 cusecs.

As per PDMA, the high-level flood at Charsadda in Jindi River and water flow is 41,541  541 cusec.

While the high flood was witnessed on the Indus River at Attock Khairabad and the water flow is 599,100 cusec.

Also Read

Chairman PTI Imran Khan along with CM KP visit flood-affected areas
Chairman PTI Imran Khan along with CM KP visit flood-affected areas

Imran Khan review the relief activities in flood-hit districts Chairman PTI expressed...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story