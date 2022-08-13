KARACHI: A large area of Korangi has been cut off from rest of the city as two of its main arteries have been inundated with water due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The roads from Indus Hospital to Qayyumabad and Mehmoodabad to Brookes Chowrangi have been immersed with water. Whereas, traffic on Jam Sadiq bridge is bumper-to-bumper jam as it is the main way to reach a vast land of Korangi. Rainwater has created potholes on the bridge which are further hindering the traffic.

Authorities failed to close the road leading to Korangi from Qayyumabad as floodwater passed through the Malir River, and overflowed on the main road, sweeping away people and cars. Rescue officials rushed to the site and conducted an operation to save the stranded people.

According to rescue officials, at least 40 people have been rescued from the floodwater while efforts are underway to save ten others swept away. Edhi officials brought motorboats to rescue motorcyclists swept away by the flood water. Local volunteer formed a human chain to rescue others.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has ordered to close Korangi Causeway and rescue the stranded people. It must be mentioned the low-lying area get inundated after rainfalls in the city.

Advertisement

The Traffic police closed Korangi Causeway and Korangi Crossing routes due to flooding. Police said the traffic is being rerouted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Met Office has predicted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab in coming days.

In a weather advisory today (Saturday), the Met Office informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards west along Makran coast.

Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from tomorrow till Tuesday with occasional gaps.

Advertisement

It said the heavy rains may generate urban flooding, advising all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure.