IHC allows broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech

A petition was filed in the IHC regarding the ban and the court granted permission

The petition holds that the PEMRA order should be annulled

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspends the PEMRA’s order regarding the broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech.

As per details, a petition was filed in the IHC regarding the ban and the court granted permission to broadcast the live speech of the PTI Chief.

Earlier today, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan challenged the ban on his speech broadcast by PEMRA.

As per details, the former Prime Minister has applied to the Islamabad High Court to lift the ban from the broadcast of his live speeches.

The petition holds that the PEMRA order should be annulled adding that Imran Khan in his speech took the stance to take action against those responsible and to take legal action is the right of every citizen.

Advertisement

On the other hand, keeping in view the floods in Pakistan, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a meeting of the party leaders to review the situation.

As per details, the meeting was held at Bani Gala this afternoon and the PTI Chief was briefed about the flood situation and the political issues in the country.

Also Read Record of Imran Khan’s speech at F9 submitted in IHC The record of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s speech at the...