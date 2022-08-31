IHC asks Imran Khan to resubmit reply in contempt case within 7 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked PTI chairman Imran Khan to submit a written response to contempt of court proceedings against him within seven days over a threatening speech against a female judge.

A five-member larger bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a contempt of court case against Imran Khan who appeared in court under strict security. The judge had expressed disappointment over a response from the former prime minister in the contempt proceedings.

The PTI chairman arrived in court accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, and Hammad Azhar and his lawyers Hamid Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and Niazullah Niazi. Islamabad police made stringent security measures and no one except lawyers were allowed inside the courtroom.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah told lawyer Hamid Khan that he read a response from Imran Khan and was not expecting this reply from him.

“The lower courts are not elite courts and they should be given importance. We did not expect such a statement from your client,” the chief justice said to Hamid Khan who was representing the PTI chairman.

Advertisement

“I am personally disappointed with the written reply. I expected your leader to realize his mistake and trust the judiciary. Just as the time passed never comes back, what is uttered by the tongue return,” the judge remarked, adding that Imran Khan has huge followers and should be careful with his words.

The chief justice said that he expected that there would be a realization of the mistake and that the statement would be regretted. However, he said the written response does not indicate if Imran Khan realize what he has done.

The court after arguments from Hamid Khan, who distanced himself from the remarks of Fawad Chaudhry, directed Imran Khan to submit another response in seven days and adjourned hearing till September 8.

The court has also directed Munir A Malik. Makhdoom Ali Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to assist the larger bench in the matter. During the hearing the court instructed Additional Attorney General to remain silent.

Justice Minal­lah went on to say that questions were raised about a lower court. He asserted that the issue of torture had been raised by the IHC for the past three years.

Justice Minallah said torture cannot be allowed at any level, adding the court is open round the clock for any frivolous case and constitutional matter. The IHC CJ remarked that the PTI chief did not seem to realise the gravity of his sayings.

Advertisement

The chief justice also asked when Shahbaz Gill’s petition in the IHC was disposed of and the day Imran delivered his speech. The advocate general replied that petition was disposed of on Aug 22, while the PTI rally was held on August 20. Justice Minallah observed that the matter was still pending in the IHC when the speech was delivered.

He went on that under the PECA Ordinance, bails were not granted for as long as six months in cases for criticizing institutions. “But when the court declared this was declared null and void, a campaign was run against us.

He said that a political leader had a high stature and every moment was important for them. He stated that no one could influence a judge.

Justice Minallah said that the reply submitted by Imran did not befit someone of the politician’s stature and reiterated that the PTI chief had failed to realise the gravity of his actions.

Imran’s counsel Hamid Khan requested the court for another opportunity to elaborate on the reply, adding that his client did not have any intention of passing remarks against a judicial officer.

The court granted the former prime minister’s lawyers another chance to submit a “well-considered” response in court. The chief justice promised that he won’t let the contempt of court be misused. The hearing was later adjourned till September 8.

Advertisement

Also Read Contempt of court case: Imran says ready to withdraw words if feelings of judges hurt Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted his reply to the...