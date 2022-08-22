Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

IHC bars police from arresting PTI Chief Imran Khan

Articles
IHC bars police from arresting PTI Chief Imran Khan
  • IHC barred the police from arresting Imran Khan
  • The court has issued the orders to the police not to arrest PTI chief till August 25
  • A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per details, the court has issued the orders to the police not to arrest PTI chief till August 25.

Earlier, Imran Khan has decided to move court against the case registered against him.

As per sources in the know, the PTI chairman has decided to approach the court regarding the terror case filed against him.

The sources also disclosed that there have been chances of his arrest and the PTI legal team has decided to approach Islamabad High Court to seek immunity before arrest.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge during his speech on August 20.

