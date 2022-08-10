IHC declares FIA notices to PTI secretariat as illegal

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared notices by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to PTI Central Secretariat staffers as illegal and not in accordance with due process.

A single-member bench by Acting Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case. PTI lawyer Shah Khawar appeared on behalf of the petitioner. The lawyer told the court that it is the FIA’s responsibility to conduct preliminary investigation but the procedure must be followed.

He said the FIA hastily issued a notice and ordered to appear the next day. He said the court has also mentioned the procedure to issue notice. He said issuing the notice in haste shows malice and ill-intentions

He said the Interior Minister had just a day ago issued a statement that arrests will be made. The lawyer said the notices issued on August 5 were not mentioned in the circular.

Justice Amir Farooq asked whether each wing of FIA has a different procedure. He said those summoned should be informed about the allegations. “What is wrong in informing the accused about the allegations?” the judge questioned.

The judge said the notices by the FIA are wrong as the due procedure was not followed. PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the ECP conducted wrong investigations. The judge reminded they were considering the matter of issuing notices.

Justice Amir Farooq asked the FIA to complete the legal procedure in the investigation. Deputy Director FIA informed the court that the charges will be included in the next notice. The court disposed of the application after issuing directives to the FIA.

The PTI had challenged approached the court against FIA for carrying out action against the staffers of party’s secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case on August 10.

The petition claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for action against the PTI secretariat employees in his press conference the FIA served notices to the staffers late night via Whatsapp.

The petitioners stated that the FIA notices were malicious and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing PTI workers. The petitioner had urged the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.

