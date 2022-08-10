IHC issues ECP notice over PTI plea challenging bypolls in 9 constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the PTI challenging the schedule of by-elections in nine National Assembly constituencies.

Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case by the PTI challenging the phased acceptance of resignations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and holding by-polls in nine constituencies.

Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court on behalf of PTI and informed the court that the election commission issued the schedule of by-elections on nine NA seats.

The judge asked if the petitioner wants to court to suspend the election schedule. The lawyer replied that the ECP should conduct by-elections in 123 constituencies.

He said the election commission has shown malice by issuing the by-poll schedule on nine seats. Justice Amir Farooq said the ECP has issued the schedule on seats whose resignations have been approved by the speaker and they should also take part in the elections. Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry replied that they will fully participate in the elections.

The Islamabad High Court issued a notice and sought a response from the election commission. The court adjourned hearing till August 16.

The PTI has challenged phased approval of resignations of party MNAs in the Islamabad High Court. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar filed a petition in court challenging National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignation of only 11 PTI MNAs.

Asad Umar said that the ECP has not remained an impartial institution. He said 125 PTI MNAs had announced their resignation on April 11 which was announced by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. On April 13, he said the Deputy Speaker completed the process of approving the resignations, after which the new Speaker had no authority to stop them.

He said the ECP did not accept their resignations but approved 11 voluntary resignations which is evident that the election commission has not been impartial.

He said that two provincial assemblies have passed the resolution that the election commission is biased, after which they are filing a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner.

