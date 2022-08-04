IHC issues notices on PTI plea against phased acceptance of resignations

Notices were issued to Speaker National Assembly, Election Commission and Secretary Cabinet Division

The court also ordered to produce the record

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamir Farooq conducted the hearing on the application against acceptance of phased resignations of PTI members and issued notices to Speaker National Assembly, Election Commission and Secretary Cabinet Division.

The court also ordered to produce the record to the Secretary National Assembly at the next hearing through the authorized officer.

Notably, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday overruled the objections to the petition against the acceptance of resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

As per details, the registrar’s office of the Islamabad High Court overruled the objections and the case is likely to be resumed tomorrow.

Earlier, the acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had directed the petitioner to remove the objections.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has challenged phased approval of resignations of party MNAs in IHC.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has filed a petition in court challenging the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignation of only 11 PTI MNAs.