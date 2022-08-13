IHC moved against rejecting extension of Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of the district and session court rejecting the extension in physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Advocate General Islamabad submitted the petition after the Judicial Magistrate and Additional Sessions judge rejected a request by police to extend Gill’s physical remand for further investigation.

The petitioner urged the high court to declare the local court’s decision null and void. It also urged to granted additional physical remand of Shahbaz Gill. It said the judicial magistrate had granted Gill’s judicial remand and ordered to send him to jail.

On Friday, a district and sessions court rejected the extension of physical remand granted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case related to giving a statement against the armed forces. He was arrested on August 9 and remanded in police custody till August 12.

Shahbaz Gill was presented handcuffed in court amid strict measures before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir. The court dismissed police’s request for an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, police sought an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. The investigating officer said the mobile phone was not recovered from Gill’s car. He said the recording of the statement given in the TV show matched Gill’s voice but further investigation was required.

Gill told the court that he was subjected to torture during detention. He complained that his medical checkup has not been conducted despite the court’s order. He further said that he was prevented from meeting his lawyer and was not even allowed to sleep at night.

Gill said he cannot even think about giving any statement against the armed forces. He said a fake medical report was presented in court while his checkup was not done. The court rejected the extension of physical remanded and sent him on judicial remand to Adiala Jail.

Police appealed the verdict and Gill was brought back to court while on his way to jail. After several hours, the court rejected the appeal and Gill was sent to jail on remand.

