IHC orders Ministry of Interior to inquire custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill during physical remand

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq stated on Wednesday that the Ministry of Interior should appoint an inquiry officer to make sure Shahbaz Gill was not tortured during his physical remand.

According to the BOL News report, the acting High Court judge gave a verdict on the Shahbaz Gill physical remand case in a 21-page-long decision. “A Superintendent Police (SP) rank officer must supervise the remand of the accused and ensure that Shahbaz Gill is not tortured during his remand,” he said.

He added that the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad refrained from using any violence against Shahbaz Gill. “On the arrival of Shahbaz Gill at Adiala Jail, his physical examination was recorded in the register record. The medical officer wrote in the register that Shahbaz Gill had multiple injuries and marks on his body,” Chief Justice added.

“According to the rules of prisoners, Shahbaz Gill should have been provided medical aid. The jail authorities were required by law to report to the session judge and the prosecutor in charge.

The CJ added that a medical board was formed on August 13 and 15 to examine Shahbaz Gill. According to the police, Shahbaz Gill refused to undergo a medical examination by the medical board.

“The medical report didn’t mention any sign of violence on Shahbaz Gill. Torture of an accused person cannot be allowed under the guise of gathering evidence. Constitution and the courts are the guardians of the prisoners’ rights and protection from violence.” the court mentioned.