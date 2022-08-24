Advertisement
IHC postpones hearing on dismissal of Shahbaz Gill's case

IHC postpones hearing on dismissal of Shahbaz Gill’s case
  • IHC postponed the dismissal of the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill
  • The counsel of Shahbaz Gill, Shoaib Shaheen, requested a copy of Gill’s transcript
  • Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing the case said that he will be leaving for two weeks
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed the dismissal of the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the counsel of Shahbaz Gill, Shoaib Shaheen, requested a copy of Gill’s transcript and asked the court to provide the certified copies of the High Court order. On the other hand, the prosecution also sought time to file additional documents.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq while hearing the case said that he will be leaving for two weeks and maintained that this has been an expulsion case and a Supreme Court decision of 2012 has been there in this regard while suggesting the counsel consult that decision.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Gill’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, DSP Khalid Awan, investigating officer Talat and public prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi also appeared in the High Court.

In the previous hearing, the court had issued notices to other parties including the police and the magistrate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested at Bani Gala on August 9 and has been in police custody. A petition has also been filed in regards to the custodial torture of Gill to which the IHC has ordered to form of an inquiry committee under the supervision of the ministry of interior.

