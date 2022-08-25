Advertisement
IHC raised objection over bail plea of Asad Umar

IHC raised objection over bail plea of Asad Umar
  • IHC raised an objection over the interim bail plea of PTI leader Asad Umar
  • The plea was submitted in a case charging him for violation of Section 144 and Amplifier Act
  • The case was registered as PTI took out a rally in support of Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad on August 20
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised an objection over the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in a case charging him for violation of Section 144 and Amplifier Act.

Notably, Asad Umar filed a plea in IHC seeking interim bail in the case against him.

The petition holds that Asad Umar was booked over violation of Section 144 and has feared arrest.

It also maintained that Umar is ready to appear before the police for investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the capital police registered cases under sections 188, 186, 506, 341, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the amplifier Act against PTI leaders including, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Waseem, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cases were registered as PTI took out a rally in support of Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad on August 20 by defying section 144.

