IHC resumes contempt of court case against Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) resumes hearing the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan (Wednesday).
The case will be heard by a five-member bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar.
Prior to the hearing, police increased security around the IHC, and the path from the entry gate to the courtroom was blocked off by a tent.
Special passes were also provided to media and attorneys, and the courtroom was cleaned by a bomb disposal team (BDS).
A day before, Imran Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting that the terrorist case against him be dismissed and offering to retract his remarks about a district and sessions judge.
In response to the IHC’s show-cause notice in the case, the PTI chairman refused to apologize for threatening Islamabad’s extra sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, but did offer to delete his words “if they were incorrect.”
“The respondent, as someone who believes in the rule of law and a robust independent judicial system, does not believe in hurting the feelings of honorable judges.”
“The respondent submits with humility that if the words he stated are deemed inappropriate, he is willing to retract them,” he said, encouraging the court to consider the statement in the context in which it was delivered.
Khan further stated that his words against the extra sessions judge were not intended to obstruct justice or damage the integrity and legitimacy of the legal system.
“We are giving you a chance to submit your answer again in seven days,” says Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.
He went on to say that The contempt proceedings could have ended today, but because of this response, but it did not.
A change will come in this country when all institutions do their work according to the constitution, the Chief Justice added. “The court wants to conduct the proceedings of this case in a very transparent manner, ” Athar Minallah added.
The court adjourns the hearing for seven days.
Justice Minallah inquired about who controlled Adiala Jail, where Gill had been imprisoned for a few days. “Can the jail officials arrest a person without conducting a medical examination if there is even a minor complaint of torture?”
The IHC CJ went on to declare that the PTI should examine into the instances of Asad Toor and Absar Alam. He went on to say that during the last three years, the IHC has forwarded such things to the PTI’s federal cabinet.
“I wish they had spoken up about it back then.”
Islamabad Advocate-General Jahangir Jadoon attempted to speak during the proceedings but was interrupted. “This is a matter between the individual accused of contempt of court and the court.”
The court stated that because Khan is a popular leader with a large following, he should ponder before speaking.
“I was hoping that he [Khan] would accept the truth that he had done something wrong. A political leader has many followers; they should ponder before speaking.”
“Through your response, I get the impression that Imran Khan hasn’t realized he’s done anything illegal,” the IHC CJ told the PTI chairman’s lawyer.
The IHC has raised the subject of torture without fear in the last three years — during the PTI’s mandate — emphasizing that the state has fostered torture in the last 70 years.
“Torture, at any level, is unacceptable. Is there a more heinous type of torture than making someone vanish? “The court inquired because the PTI maintains that party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured by police.
Taking up the PTI’s charges, Khan went on to criticize the extra district and sessions court for denying his bail request for Gill earlier this month.
The IHC CJ stated that the letter Khan submitted in response to the show-cause notice “disappointed” him.
Justice Minallah expressed his hope that the PTI chairman would enhance the court’s trust; nonetheless, it should be emphasized that “the time that has passed cannot be returned, nor can the words uttered through one’s mouth be taken back.”
Athar Minallah remarked when Imran Khan’s lawyer Hamid Khan came to the rostrum, “Lower courts are a system of justice for the common people. I am feeling sorry for the written answer submitted in the court.”
Chief Justice Athar Minullah also added, “You are also a court assistant along with Imran Khan’s lawyer.”
Imran Khan has too many followers but this case is between Imran Khan and the Court, Says the IHC Chief Judge.
Read More News On
Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.