ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard the federal government’s plea against the rejection of an extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon had submitted a petition in the high court to annul the district and sessions court’s decision and grant an extension in Gill’s physical remand.

IHC acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition and asked the prosecution about the progress in the case. At the outset, the petitioner accused the PTI leader of targeting a state institution that had rendered immense sacrifices for the nation.

The court asked why the petitioner wanted an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. The court observed that the review petition has been dismissed and Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand is over. “It is a fact that your review petition has been dismissed and the physical remand is over,” the court observed.

The petitioner informed the court that the police needs an extension in Gill’s remand for further investigation and to recover the suspect’s laptop and other devices. He added that the government had taken serious notice of Gill’s comments targeting state institutions and registered a case against him.

The presiding judge sought arguments on the maintainability of the review petition rejected by a lower court. The court served a notice to Shahbaz Gill and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (August 16).

Gill was arrested last week from Banigala Chowk in the federal capital, a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the armed forces.

A district and session court had earlier dismissed an appeal seeking an extension in Gill’s physical remand. He was arrested on August 9 and remanded in police custody till August 12.

Shahbaz Gill was presented in court before judicial magistrate Umar Bashir. The court dismissed police’s request for an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, police sought an extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand. The investigating officer said the mobile phone was not recovered from Gill’s car. He said the recording of the statement given in the TV show matched Gill’s voice but further investigation was required.

The court rejected the extension of physical remanded and sent him on judicial remand to Adiala Jail. Police appealed the verdict and Gill was brought back to court while on his way to jail. After several hours, the court rejected the appeal and Gill was sent to jail on remand.

