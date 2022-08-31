IHC seeks replies in dismissing terrorism case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought replies over a petition seeking the dismissal of terrorism case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court issued a notice to Inspector-General Police, and Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) and other police officials to submit their responses over a petition by Imran Khan to dismiss a terrorism case against him.

During the case hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyers took the position that the terrorism case should be declared illegal. The court issued a notice to the plaintiff case magistrate and other respondents and asked them to submit their replies. They hearing was adjourned till September 8.

Imran Khan had approached the court seeking the dismissal of terrorism case registered for allegedly threatening a female judge and police officials.

Imran Khan was charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against IG Islamabad, DIG, SHO and a female magistrate who were made respondents in the petition.

He pointed out that the government had registered a terrorism case against him on a statement the IGP, DIG and a female magistrate. The former prime minister said had asked for legal action against the three personalities. Imran Khan urged the court to declare the terrorism case against him as illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The ATC has approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 1 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.

