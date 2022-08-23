IHC summons Imran Khan for Contempt of court by Aug 31

Islamabad High Court( IHC) on Tuesday sent a show cause notice to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan for contempt of court

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sent a show cause notice to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan for contempt of court. IHC ordered Khan to appear before the court in person by August 31, BOL News reported.

According to the details, a three-member bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the case. Justice Mohsin asked, “When did the former Prime Minister make this statement?” The Adv General responded that he said this while addressing the public at F-9 Park on August 20.

Moreover, the Advocate General of Islamabad read Imran Khan’s statement before the IHC bench. He added, “Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry heard the case related to the physical remand of Shehbaz Gill. The Judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were targeted.”

Justice Mohsin Kayani remarked, “Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry is hearing thousands of cases. Will you give speeches against the judiciary if the court gives a verdict against you?”

“Such statements from a former Prime Minister were not expected. A female judge was threatened on record and if such an environment is created then it won’t work like this,” he added.

The bench ordered to provide more security to Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani to hear the contempt of court case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was also said that Advocate General Islamabad was also summoned in the case and the hearing will be conducted at noon today.

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court was registered against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech. PTI leaders claimed that arrest warrants for the leader were issued, however, no arrest has been made so far.