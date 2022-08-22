IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan for statement against Judicial Magistrate

Islamabad High Court has decided to initiate a contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan for his statement against Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry.

The decision to initiate contempt of court proceedings was made in consultation with all the judges of the High Court

A larger bench has been constituted to hear the case.

Bol News TV reported that the bench will start the hearing tomorrow.

Also Read IHC bars police from arresting PTI Chief Imran Khan IHC barred the police from arresting Imran Khan The court has issued...

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan decided to move court against the case registered against him, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per sources in the know, the PTI chairman has decided to approach the court regarding the terror case filed against him.

The sources also disclosed that there have been chances of his arrest and the PTI legal team has decided to approach Islamabad High Court to seek immunity before arrest.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge during his speech on August 20.

PTI leader Murad Saeed on Sunday confirmed that arrest orders for PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been issued.