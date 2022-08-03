IHC to resume PTI plea against acceptance of resignations

IHC overruled the objections to the petition against the acceptance of resignations of PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday overruled the objections to the petition against the acceptance of resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

As per details, the registrar’s office of the Islamabad High Court overruled the objections and the case is likely to be resumed tomorrow.

Earlier, the acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had directed the petitioner to remove the objections.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has challenged phased approval of resignations of party MNAs in IHC.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has filed a petition in court challenging the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignation of only 11 PTI MNAs.

Speaking to the media after submitting the petition, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not remained an impartial institution.

He said 125 PTI MNAs had announced their resignation on April 11 which was announced by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. On April 13, he said the Deputy Speaker completed the process of approving the resignations, after which the new Speaker had no authority to stop them.

