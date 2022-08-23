Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and 19 other main leaders of the party have been booked in another case for holding a public rally in the favour of PTI detained leader Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad on August 20.

Aabparah Police Station, which has registered the case against the PTI leaders, said that the PTI leaders had violated Section 144 by taking the rally and blocking the road.

The participants of the rally also raised slogans against the government.

The names of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Asad Qaiser, Waseem Shahzad and Faizul Hassan Chohan are included in the case registered in the police station.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sent a show cause notice to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan for contempt of court. IHC ordered Khan to appear before the court in person by August 31, BOL News reported.

Advertisement

Also Read Asif Zardari says addiction to power making Imran Khan insane Former president Asif Ali Zardari while alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan...

It is pertinent to mention here that a contempt of court was registered against Imran Khan for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech. PTI leaders claimed that arrest warrants for the leader were issued, however, no arrest has been made so far.

According to the details, a three-member bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted the case. Justice Mohsin asked, “When did the former Prime Minister make this statement?” The Adv General responded that he said this while addressing the public at F-9 Park on August 20.

Moreover, the Advocate General of Islamabad read Imran Khan’s statement before the IHC bench. He added, “Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry heard the case related to the physical remand of Shehbaz Gill. The Judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were targeted.”

Justice Mohsin Kayani remarked, “Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry is hearing thousands of cases. Will you give speeches against the judiciary if the court gives a verdict against you?”

“Such statements from a former Prime Minister were not expected. A female judge was threatened on record and if such an environment is created then it won’t work like this,” he added.