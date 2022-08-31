Advertisement
date 2022-08-31
Imran announces membership campaign from Sept 5

Articles
Imran announces launch of membership campaign from Sept 5. Screengrab/ Bol TV

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is going to launch a membership campaign on 5th September.

He said this while addressing a youth convention in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Imran said that the aim of real independence is to establish a rule of law in the country, adding that it is high to get real freedom for Pakistan.

“We want Pakistan’s decisions be taken in Pakistan,” he demanded.

He asked university and college students to get ready as he is going to give a call for the real independence movement soon.

The former prime minister said, “We want to get rid of the imported government and the slaves of the USA.”

He maintained that these thieves first loot the country then they demand the NRO.

Imran said, “These thieves say not to do politics on floods but I say that to struggle for for real independence is not politics but it is worship.”

He observed that there is confusion at the moment in the country.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday appealed to overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood-affectees.

Chairman PTI has appealed for help from overseas Pakistanis in a message on the social networking website.

Imran Khan has said that more than 2 million dollars in donations have been collected on the flood relief portal in 24 hours, on which he has also thanked all those who sent aid.

On this occasion, Imran Khan has asked Pakistanis living abroad to continue their donations and help victims.

It may be noted that PTI Chairman thanked all the countrymen for the announcements of donations received through telethon a couple of days ago.

