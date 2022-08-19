ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced to lead a protest rally after Maghrib prayer on August 20 from China Chowk to F9 Park in Islamabad against torture on PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet, Imran Khan also said that they would be protesting against the government’s gagging ARY News because it gave coverage to PTI narrative.

“Tomorrow I will be leading a rally after Maghrib, from China chowk to F9 Park, in support of Dr Gill & in protest against the torture inflicted on him. We will also be protesting against muzzling of Ary simply bec Ary didn’t toe the official line & gave coverage to our narrative,” he tweeted.

He invited everyone to join them on Saturday and raise their voice in the protest.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former federal minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said public gatherings would be held nationwide on Saturday after Maghrib prayer.

In a separate tweet, Imran Khan strongly condemned the attitude being meted out with senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill by the imported government.

The PTI chairman in his tweet said that Shahbaz Gill was being tortured mentally & physically including sexual abuse, which was most gruesome too.

Imran maintained that Gill was humiliated to break him down, adding that he had full detailed information. He questioned who tortured Gill if the Islamabad police says it did not inflict any torture on him.

Imran said that there is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture.

He warned, “Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice.”

Earlier late Thursday night, the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital decided to discharge PTI leader Shahbaz Gill from the infirmary as it has received the reports of all medical tests, which are termed satisfactory.