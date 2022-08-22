Imran Khan arrest: Differences reported between coalition government

Differences between the coalition government over the arrest of Imran Khan

A terror case was registered against Imran Khan

The case was registered for threatening an additional session judge during his speech

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Differences were reported between the coalition government over the issue of arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, BOL News quoted sources.

As per details, a terror case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge during his speech and PTI leader Murad Saeed confirmed that his arrest warrants were issued last night.

The sources have revealed that permission has been sought from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this regard on behalf of the Ministry of Interior.

It was said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has not been in the favour of Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, other allies have insisted on taking action against the PTI chief as per law and PM Shehbaz Sharif is personally in favour of the arrest.

Advertisement

Sources say that the prime minister has decided to consult the cabinet to decide on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that as soon as the word goes out on street regarding Imran Khan’s arrest, the PTI leadership along with the stalwarts reached Bani Gala in support of their leader.

Also Read Imran Khan moves court to seek immunity in terror case PTI Chief Imran Khan has decided to move court against the case...