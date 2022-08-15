Advertisement
Imran Khan calls meeting for scheduling of public gatherings

Imran Khan calls meeting for scheduling of public gatherings
  • Imran Khan has called a crucial meeting to discuss the schedule of public gatherings
  • The central leadership of PTI will sit together today
  • The schedule of the meetings will be announced in next 48 hours
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a crucial meeting to discuss the schedule of public gatherings, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per sources in the know, the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will sit together for some major decisions regarding the campaigning and public gatherings across the country.

The schedule of the meetings will be announced in next 48 hours. The meeting will also be attended by PTI leaders via video link.
It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan while addressing the party’s power show at Lahore’s Hockey Ground on Saturday, announced a country-wide mass mobilisation campaign.

Khan said he would visit Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta and continue his struggle till the end of the imported government and announcement of fresh general elections in the country.

PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi said that PTI is going to hold the historical biggest public gatherings in Karachi and Hyderabad on Aug 19 (Friday) and Aug 20 (Saturday) respectively.
Zaidi in his tweet said that PTI chairman Imran Khan will address these rallies.

