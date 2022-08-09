Advertisement
Imran Khan calls meeting after Shahbaz Gill arrest

Articles
Imran Khan calls meeting after Shahbaz Gill arrest
  • PTI Chief Imran Khan has called an emergency meeting after Shahbaz Gill arrest
  • The meeting was called to discuss the situation after the arrest
  • Due to the fear of more arrests, PTI has alerted all other leaders to be cautious
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has called an emergency meeting after the arrest of leader Shahbaz Gill, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

Sources in the know informed that the meeting was called to discuss the situation after the arrest and to move the court against it.

It was also said that due to the fear of more arrests, PTI has alerted all other leaders to be cautious.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested on his way to Bani Gala today.

The news was confirmed by Murad Raas who alleged that the leader was arrested when he was on his way to meet Imran Khan.

The security officials have claimed that the arrest was made under the charges of treason. A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that the leader was arrested for inciting public against state institutions.

PTI leadership including Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Shehzad Akbar, and others condemned the detention of Shahnaz Gill.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that the leader was arrested by personnel in without-number-plate vehicles. He also claimed that the leader was dragged out of his vehicle.

