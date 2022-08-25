LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called off his visit to flood affected areas os South Punjab due to inclement weather conditions.

The former minister had decided to visit flood-affected areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after heavy monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in the country. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was expected to accompany him during the visit to southern districts of Punjab.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on the first leg of his visit, Imran Khan will visit Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur Districts where the relief operation will be carried out first.

According to reports, Imran Khan has issued directives to Punjab and KP governments to expedite relief activities and is receiving regular updates on the relief and rescue operations.

It was reported that Imran Khan is also in constant touch with the provincial governments and had directed the KP government to carry out timely relief activities in flood-hit areas of Swat.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected Sindh districts on Friday to review relief efforts. The prime minister had earlier visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister will land in Sukkur Airport. However, Chief Minister Murad Shah will not meet him or accompany him on the aerial tour of the flood-affected areas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit Jamshoro, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts. He will be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the following districts, including food supply, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

The minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan. “Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods,” she said.

Heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, according to a United Nations report.

Advertisement

More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, while nearly 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) of roads and 129 bridges have been damaged, blocking access to flood-affected areas.

Also Read Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas tomorrow, says Fawad Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas of the country...