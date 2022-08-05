Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali
Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali

Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday condoled with the family of martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

The PTI chairman arrived at the residence of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and expressed his condolences to Lt Gen Safaraz’s son Captain Ahmed. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and prayed for the exalted status of the martyred army officer.

 

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Quetta and met the families of army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa met with the families of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid who were onboard the army aviation army helicopter that crashed during a flood relief operation in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The bodies of Lt General Sarfraz, Major General Amjad and Brigadier Khalid were sent to Rawalpindi where they were laid to rest with full military honours.

COAS Gen Bajwa also attended the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali in Quetta. Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers, civil and senior military officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral.

Advertisement

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom. He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

After the incident, PTI chairman Imran Khan had expressed his condolences over the “tragic news” about the army aviation helicopter crash and martyrdom of all six on board. He expressed his condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs.

“I had the privilege of knowing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali whom I found to be a thorough professional & an upright, honest human being,” he added.

 

 

Also Read

COAS Bajwa condolences with families of martyred army officers
COAS Bajwa condolences with families of martyred army officers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday arrived...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm
Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person
Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person
Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal
Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal
JI to protest against delay in completion of LG polls on Feb 19
JI to protest against delay in completion of LG polls on Feb 19
ECP seeks answer in removal of Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship case
ECP seeks answer in removal of Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship case
Teachers continue boycott of classes at KU
Teachers continue boycott of classes at KU
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story