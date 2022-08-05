Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday condoled with the family of martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

The PTI chairman arrived at the residence of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and expressed his condolences to Lt Gen Safaraz’s son Captain Ahmed. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and prayed for the exalted status of the martyred army officer.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی شہید کور کمانڈر کوئٹہ لیفٹیننٹ جنرل سرفراز علی کی رہائشگاہ آمد- لیفٹینٹ جنرل سرفراز علی شہید کے صاحبزادے کیپٹن احمد سمیت اہل خانہ سے اظہارِ تعزیت- لیفٹیننٹ جنرل سرفراز علی شہید کی بلندئ درجات کیلئے دعا اور فاتحہ خوانی بھی کی- pic.twitter.com/MHuYUnL8kh Advertisement — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2022

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Quetta and met the families of army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa met with the families of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid who were onboard the army aviation army helicopter that crashed during a flood relief operation in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The bodies of Lt General Sarfraz, Major General Amjad and Brigadier Khalid were sent to Rawalpindi where they were laid to rest with full military honours.

COAS Gen Bajwa also attended the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali in Quetta. Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers, civil and senior military officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom. He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

After the incident, PTI chairman Imran Khan had expressed his condolences over the “tragic news” about the army aviation helicopter crash and martyrdom of all six on board. He expressed his condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs.

“I had the privilege of knowing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali whom I found to be a thorough professional & an upright, honest human being,” he added.

