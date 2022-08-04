Imran Khan finalizes 21-member Punjab Cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet, reported BOL News.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressed the ministers who joined the Punjab Cabinet via video link from Islamabad in the Chief Minister’s House-

According to the sources, the formal announcement of the 21-member Punjab cabinet will be made tomorrow after consultation with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, the portfolios of the ministers will also be announced tomorrow.

In his address to the ministers, Imran Khan warned about the punctuality and said that the ministers have to come to the offices on time, “I expect you to work for fourteen to sixteen hours and corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

It should be noted that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Ras, Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have been included in the Punjab Cabinet.

In the cabinet, Raja Basharat, Nawabzdah Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Darishak, Element Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Munib Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be the part.

Apart from this, the names of Sardar Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Raja Yasir Humayun, Khurram Work, Hussain Jahaniya and Gardizi are also included in the Punjab cabinet. As Hussain Jahanian Gurdizi could not attend today’s video link meeting, Colonel Retd Muhammad Hashim Dogar was given the Ministry of Interior and Malik Taimur the Ministry of Sports.