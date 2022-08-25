Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case

Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case

Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Image: File

Advertisement
  • ATC gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan
  • The bail was granted against the bond of Rs 0.1 million
  • The court has ordered not to arrest Imran Khan till September 1
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the terror case filed against him.

As per details, the bail was granted against the bond of Rs 0.1 million and the court has ordered not to arrest Imran Khan till September 1.

At the onset of the hearing, PTI counsel Babar Awan started reading the FIR against Imran Khan and maintained that the charges against Khan were of threatening IG Islamabad, Additional IG and the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and none of the above were the petitioner in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan on Thursday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The petition was filed by PTI leaders Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari maintaining that the court should approve pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in the terror case.

Advertisement

Notably, a terror case was filed against Khan in Margala Police Station for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Imran Khan appeared in person before ATC judge Raja Jawwad Abbas, who heard his plea. Imran Khan was borought to ATC in strict security however, a massive crowd was witnessed on the premises gathered to support the leader.

Also Read

Shahbaz Gill filed plea for bail in sedition case
Shahbaz Gill filed plea for bail in sedition case

Shahbaz Gill pleaded that case registered against him was made on the...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story