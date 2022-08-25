Imran Khan granted bail by ATC in terror case

ATC gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday gave pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the terror case filed against him.

As per details, the bail was granted against the bond of Rs 0.1 million and the court has ordered not to arrest Imran Khan till September 1.

At the onset of the hearing, PTI counsel Babar Awan started reading the FIR against Imran Khan and maintained that the charges against Khan were of threatening IG Islamabad, Additional IG and the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and none of the above were the petitioner in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan on Thursday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The petition was filed by PTI leaders Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari maintaining that the court should approve pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in the terror case.

Notably, a terror case was filed against Khan in Margala Police Station for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Imran Khan appeared in person before ATC judge Raja Jawwad Abbas, who heard his plea. Imran Khan was borought to ATC in strict security however, a massive crowd was witnessed on the premises gathered to support the leader.

