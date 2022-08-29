Imran Khan moves court against ban on his live speech

Imran Khan has challenged the ban on his live speech broadcast by PEMRA

The former Prime Minister has filed an application in the Islamabad High Court to lift the ban

The petition holds that the PEMRA order should be annulled

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has challenged the ban on his speech broadcast by PEMRA, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per details, the former Prime Minister has filed an application in the Islamabad High Court to lift the ban from broadcast of his live speeches.

The petition holds that the PEMRA order should be annulled adding that Imran Khan in his speech took the stance to take action against those responsible, and to take legal action is the right of every citizen.

On the other hand, keeping in view the floods in Pakistan, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called a meeting of the party leaders to review the situation.

As per details, the meeting was held at Bani Gala this afternoon and the PTI Chief was briefed about the flood situation and the political issues in the country.

Advertisement

Not only this, but the PTI meet had also discussed issues regarding the cases against the party leadership and the preparations for the PTI Telethon also came under discussion.

The sources have revealed that the PTI legal team briefed Khan regarding the progress in the PTI cases and Imran Khan also issued new guidelines to the party leadership.

Also Read IHC reserved decision on case against Sharif brothers Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah heard the...