In a first, Imran Khan’s nomination papers submitted on 9 NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of PTI Chairperson Imran Kha have been filed from nine constituencies of the National Assembly, Bol News reported.

This is the first time in the country’s electoral history that a candidate will contest from nine constituencies simultaneously. Imran Khan won polls from five constituencies in the 2018 general elections. He vacated four seats andd retained the NA-95 Mianwali-1 constituency which he still holds.

PTI leaders across the country submitted nominations papers on his behalf from NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi and NA-246 of District South, Karachi.

Imran Khan’s covering candidates have also filed their nomination papers. The PTI has also nominated Shandana Gulzar, Rohaila Hamid, and Mehwish Ali Khan on reserved seats for women.

The last date for submission of nomination papers for the by-elections for the vacant seats of the National Assembly was August 13 (yesterday). A spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said 21 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for NA-237 Malir-II seat, 31 for NA-239 Korangi-1 for Korangi, and 24 candidates submitted their nomination papers for NA-246 on the final day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold by-polls on September 25. The seats were vacated after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general and two on reserved seats.

Soon after, Imran Khan announced to contest from all nine constituencies to challenge the government until fresh elections are not announced. Last week, the Islamabad High Court rejected the PTI’s plea to suspend the elelction schedule, saying the election process will continue and by-elections in other constituencies will be completed later.

In Karachi, there are 76 candidates, including Imran Khan, who submitted their papers for three NA seats — NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246.

Imran Khan’s nomination forms were submitted by former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for NA-246 (South-I), Captain (retd) Jameel for NA-237 (Malir-II) and MPA Raja Azhar for NA-239 (Korangi-I).

Jameel and former MNA Shakoor Shad are the covering candidates for Imran Khan from NA-237 and NA-246, respectively. Shad won this seat in 2018 general elections.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has fielded Amir Khan, Syed Nayyar Raza and Sikandar Khatoon from these seats. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has filed nomination forms of Abdul Hakeem Baloch for NA-237, Noman Abdullah Murad for NA-239 and Yousaf Baloch for NA-246.

Other candidates include Maulana Noorul Haq of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Muhammad Junaid of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, who have filed their forms for NA-246. Muhammad Tariq, Rehan Mansoor, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Asad Azad are contesting as independent candidates.

