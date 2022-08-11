Imran Khan plundered Pakistan for 4 years: Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that Imran Khan plundered the country for four years

She termed him as the reason behind the unemployment

She also called him chairman of the ‘foreign aided party’

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Thursday that Imran Khan plundered the country for four years.

While addressing a press conference, federal minister said that Imran Khan looted the country for four years and termed him as the reason behind the unemployment.

Aurangzeb said that for four years this country was dominated by an incompetent prime minister adding that Khan is a foreign agent and chairman of the ‘foreign aided party’ who took funding in 2008 and before.

She said that the decision of the Election Commission has come regarding the foreign funding taken from 2008 to 2013, in which PTI has been declared a foreign aided party.

The Federal Minister of Information said that according to the decision of the Election Commission, Imran Khan submitted fake affidavits for five years claiming that he has received funding from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreigners.

Advertisement

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan also took prohibited funding from companies in Pakistan that was not declared in the Election Commission.

She said that these thieves and foreign agents have been caught after eight years, they are such foreign agents who took the support of a political party and also damaged the reputation of that political party.

The Federal Information Minister said that the PTI workers should question Imran Khan over the prohibited funding.

She said that Khan has a plan that he can divert attention from his foreign funding case and the decision of the Election Commission by playing a poisonous game against the country and by doing a shameful act.

Aurangzeb further said that Imran Khan angered the friendly countries adding that if the money of foreign funding was seized, efforts are being made to create sedition, mischief and anarchy in the country.