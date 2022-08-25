Imran Khan pre-arrest bail plea filed in ATC

Imran Khan filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), reported BOL News.

As per details, the petition was filed by PTI leaders Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari maintaining that the court should approve pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in the terror case.

Notably, a terror case was filed against Khan in Margala Police Station for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Imran Khan will appear in person before ATC judge Raja Jawwad Abbas, who will hear his plea.

On August 20, the PTI chair held a protest in the federal capital to express sympathy for his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, following allegations of torture in detention.

He warned the additional sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, who placed Gill in physical remand at the request of the police, to brace herself for the repercussions.

All-access routes to the judicial complex have been barricaded, and no non-essential personnel is permitted to enter the area. Outside the court, there is also an armored vehicle.

