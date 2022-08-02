Imran Khan received Israeli, Indian funding: Saeed Ghani

“The Israeli and Indian funding has been established against Imran Khan.”

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan received Israeli and Indian funding.

“The Israeli and Indian funding has been established against Imran Khan. So, action should be taken against him as per the law. What more evidence is required? Violation of the constitution has been proved against him. The Supreme Court said he broke the constitution,” Saeed Ghani said talking to media in Karachi.

At last, three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict and the allegation had been proved to be true against the PTI, he said adding that Imran Khan submitted a certificate as the party head and the affidavit was false.

He said everyone knew the punishment. He said several members had been disqualified. In 2016, it was said that a false affidavit was submitted by Hanif Abbasi, he maintained.

The provincial minister said Imran Khan had become disqualified for election. He had become a certified liar, he added.

He asked why they were not calling Farah Gogi back and letting investigation be held against her. He demanded to produce her before the law. The investigator probing Gogi’s assets was transferred by the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the federal government will implement Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement, she said the verdict of the election commission had confirmed the crimes of PTI chief Imran Khan who received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

Demanding him to resign from party chairman seat, she said Imran Khan was not Sadiq and Ameen. She said Imran Khan stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.

The ECP has unanimously declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.