Imran Khan summons crucial meeting after ECP’s verdict

  • PTI Chief Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting
  • The meeting was called to discuss the party’s future strategy
  • The move came after the verdict announced by ECP in PTI’s foreign funding case
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting to discuss the party’s future strategy after the verdict announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case of PTI.

Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and other PTI leaders were invited to Bani Gala by Imran Khan.

The meeting will conclude the possible strategies for PTI after the verdict by ECP.

Notably, the ECP announced the verdict in the prohibited funding case and issued a show-cause notice to the party while terming the affidavit of PTI Chief Imran Khan false.

The commission has said that PTI has only verified eight accounts out of 13 announcing the funding prohibited.

The verdict also declared that funding from United States, UAE, Australia and 351 foreign companies were prohibited adding that unknown accounts also came to light and termed it as a “violation of the Constitution”

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, and ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi were presiding over the hearing to review the case.

