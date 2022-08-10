Imran Khan to address the nation today at 5:15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to address the nation today at 5:15, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

As per details, the PTI chief will address the nation in regards to the current political situation and the arrest of Shahbaz Gill.

Notably, a meeting on the current situation under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is going on in Bani Gala, in which important political leaders have ensured their participation.

Imran Khan will be informed about the case and court proceedings against Shahbaz Gul, while other important issues including the rally to be held on the 13th of August will also be taken into consideration.

Apart from this, PTI will decide its future action plan in the meeting and Imran Khan will inform the leaders about the guideline.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions. According to the police, Shahbaz Gill was arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebel.

Several hours after his arrest, an FIR surfaced which accuses the PTI leader of attempting to create a rift between army officers of above and below brigadier rank.

