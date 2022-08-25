Imran Khan to appear in ATC, seeks pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan will appear in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday to seek pre-arrest release in a terror charge brought against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

Imran Khan will appear in person before ATC judge Raja Jawwad Abbas, who will hear his plea.

On August 20, the PTI chair held a protest in the federal capital to express sympathy for his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, following allegations of torture in detention. He warned the additional sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, who placed Gill in physical remand at the request of the police, to brace herself for the repercussions.

According to the details, strict security precautions have been placed surrounding the Federal Judicial Complex, which houses Islamabad’s ATC, for today’s hearing. Security plans include the deployment of 400 more police officers and FC personnel to support the police.

All-access routes to the judicial complex have been barricaded, and no non-essential personnel is permitted to enter the area. Outside the court, there is also an armored vehicle.

Earlier, a meeting of the legal team of PTI was held on Wednesday under the supervision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Regarding the meeting, Imran Khan’s lawyer Dr Babar Awan has said in a message that it has been decided in the meeting of the legal team that Imran Khan’s bail plea will be filed in the ATC tomorrow.

He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan will appear himself for all these cases and will take steps against this fake case.

Babar Awan said that there was no explosion or firing incident in this case, but the police have undermined Imran Khan’s statement against terrorism by imposing provisions of terrorism in favor of the police.