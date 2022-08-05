ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced to contest by-election on all nine seats of the National Assembly vacated by PTI MNAs after acceptance of their resignations.

He announced this in a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad.

It merits here to mention that Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvaiz Ashraf had accepted resignations of the nine MNAs. Elections in the nine constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 25.

Imran Khan said, “They want to single out me. I will fight them in every field. They think that they will get me disqualified. Insha Allah, they will not be able to get me disqualified,” he said.

He said the general elections will be held this year.

The constituencies where by-polls will be held, include NA -22 Mardan-III; NA-24, Charsadda-II; NA 31 Peshawar-V; NA-45 Kurram-I; NA 108 Faisalabad VIII; NA 118 Nankana Sahib- II; NA 237 Malir- II; NA 239 Korangi Karachi- I and NA 246 Karachi South I.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), public notices will be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on August 6 while candidates can file nomination papers from August 10 to August 13. The ECP will publish a final list of nominated candidates by August 14. The scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by the ROs on August 17 and appeals against their can be filed till August 20.

On August 25, the ECP will decide the objections against the candidates while on August 26, final lists of candidates will be displayed, who will be allotted election symbols on August 29.

The ECP also issued the schedule for filling one vacant reserved seat for women in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to exhaustion of the list earlier provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).