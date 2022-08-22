PTI Chief Imran Khan has decided to move court against the case registered against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has decided to move court against the case registered against him, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per sources in the know, the PTI chairman has decided to approach the court regarding the terror case filed against him.

The sources also disclosed that there have been chances of his arrest and the PTI legal team has decided to approach Islamabad High Court to seek immunity before arrest.

Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge during his speech on August 20.

PTI leader Murad Saeed on Sunday confirmed that arrest orders for PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been issued.

In a tweet, he said, “The time has come to taste the price of the courage to ask for self-control. Get out for the sake of Pakistan!”

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday asked party workers to get ready as Imran Khan might be arrested.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistani nation, women and overseas Pakistanis would have to protest if Imran Khan was imprisoned. Every single soldier of Imran Khan should gear up to come into the practical arena to foil the conspiracy, he said. “Nawaz Sharif, this is not democracy. You are showing your true colors to the nation.”

