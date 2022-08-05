Imran Khan to review weekly performance of Punjab government

Imran Khan has demanded a weekly report of Punjab government

He ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab as early as possible

Imran Khan had also finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet in a meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has demanded a weekly report in a crucial move regarding the governance of the Punjab government.

Imran Khan sought a weekly report regarding the performance of the Punjab government and ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab as early as possible.

The PTI chief also instructed the ministers to ensure 14-hour work on daily basis and to resolve the issues of the locals.

Earlier, Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet in a meeting in the Punjab Cabinet via video link from Islamabad in the Chief Minister’s House.

It should be noted that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Ras, Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have been included in the Punjab Cabinet.

In the cabinet, Raja Basharat, Nawabzdah Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Darishak, Element Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Munib Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be the part.

