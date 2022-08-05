Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan to review weekly performance of Punjab government

Imran Khan to review weekly performance of Punjab government

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan to review weekly performance of Punjab government
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan has demanded a weekly report of Punjab government
  • He ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab as early as possible
  • Imran Khan had also finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet in a meeting
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has demanded a weekly report in a crucial move regarding the governance of the Punjab government.

Imran Khan sought a weekly report regarding the performance of the Punjab government and ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab as early as possible.

The PTI chief also instructed the ministers to ensure 14-hour work on daily basis and to resolve the issues of the locals.

Earlier, Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet in a meeting in the Punjab Cabinet via video link from Islamabad in the Chief Minister’s House.

It should be noted that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Ras, Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have been included in the Punjab Cabinet.

Advertisement

In the cabinet, Raja Basharat, Nawabzdah Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Darishak, Element Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Munib Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be the part.

Also Read

Imran Khan finalizes 21-member Punjab Cabinet
Imran Khan finalizes 21-member Punjab Cabinet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet, reported...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story