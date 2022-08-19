Imran Khan to visit Shahbaz Gill at hospital: Babar Awan

Babar Awan says sentence given in Toshakhana case is illegal, unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and legal expert Babar Awan on Friday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would go to hospital to visit Shahbaz Gill.

Talking to media, Babar Awan said Imran Khan would lead a rally on August 20 for freedom of Shahbaz Gill from jail. He said Gill was an integral asset of the PTI.

“Shahbaz Gill is a teacher and an educated man. He sacrificed everything for his party,” he said.

On PTI funding case, he said as per the funding case there was only one punishment. He said the opponent parties thought that they would be able to bring a desired judgement in the case.

The PTI counsel said his party would not be affected by the negative propaganda. He said the “imported government” had been continuously boosting petroleum product prices. The government wanted to divert people’s attention from inflation, corruption and “loot sale”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief has strongly condemned the attitude being meted out with senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill by the “imported government”.

The PTI chairman in his tweet said that Shahbaz Gill was being tortured mentally & physically including sexual abuse, which was most gruesome too.

Imran maintained that Gill was humiliated to break him down, adding that he had full detailed information.

He questioned who tortured Gill if the Islamabad police says it did not inflict any torture on him.

Imran said that there is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture.

