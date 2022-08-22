Imran Khan will mention Bol News TV in his future speeches. Image: File

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will mention Bol News TV in his future speeches.

It was decided in an important meeting of the Parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) held at Bani Gala on Monday.

PTI resigned MNA Lal Chand Malhi raised the issues of blockage of Bol News TV transmission and the arrest of Bol TV senior anchorperson Jameel Farooqui.

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that his Multan press conference was shown live by the only Bol channel.

The meeting also appreciated the Bol TV all-night coverage of Bani Gala on Sunday-Monday night.

There was a demand to raise the issue of the government’s retaliatory action against Bol TV.

Imran Khan endorsed the demand and decided that Imran Khan will also mention the name of Bol TV in his speeches in the future.

The transmission of BOL News TV has been blocked in different cities of the country under the instruction of the PEMRA.

PEMRA has ordered the cable operators to blackout the transmission of the BOL News TV across the county.